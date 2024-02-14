Sheridan Officer Killed in Shooting Tuesday

SHERIDAN – A six-and-a-half-year veteran of the Sheridan Police Department was killed Tuesday during an attempt to serve a trespass warning.

According to the Sheridan Police Department, Sgt. Nevada Krinkee died from a gunshot wound after being taken to Sheridan Memorial Hospital. In a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page, Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska said Krinkee was serving a trespass warning near the intersection of 5th Street and Val Vista Street. The male subject then fled the scene and was located later in an area near 6th Street and N. Sheridan Avenue, barricaded inside a residence. Crisis negotiators and members of the Gillette Police Department’s tactical unit joined SPD officers, deputies of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Highway patrol in contending with the ensuing standoff.

As of this publication, the scene is still active, according to area news outlets.

The investigation into Krinkee’s death was turned over to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation.

Following the announcement of Krinkee’s death, condolences were shared by many, including Gov. Mark Gordon.

“I join all of Wyoming in mourning the loss of Sheridan Police Sergeant Nevada Krinkee, who was killed in the line of duty today. This senseless act is a solemn reminder of the selfless risks our law enforcement officers take each day when they put on the badge. Jennie and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Sergeant Krinkee, the Sheridan Police Department, and the entire law enforcement community,” Gordon said in a statement.

One local law enforcement office has also issued a short statement.

“Our hearts go out to the Sheridan community and the Sheridan Police Department mourning the loss of Sergeant Nevada Krinkee,” the Green River Police Department posted on its Facebook page.