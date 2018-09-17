Sheriff and Sweetwater Scam Alert Warn of New “Fake Check Scam”

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Sheriff Mike Lowell and Sweetwater Scam Alert issued a warning Monday morning about a “Fake Check Scam” circulating in Sweetwater County.

“This is a mail scam that is somewhat more elaborate than others,” Lowell said. “It’s set up in such a way that cursory Internet searches can make it look legitimate.”

The swindle begins with receipt of a specifically-addressed, genuine United States Postal Service (USPS) priority parcel, purportedly sent by a consulting firm in California.

“That’s the first step,” Lowell said. “The consulting firm exists, and it’s completely legitimate. An Internet search takes you straight to its website. The consulting firm, however, did not send the package, nor is it involved in the scam.

“The fact that it does exist is just window dressing used by the swindlers to overcome skepticism.”





Inside the package is a letter and a “check” made out to the prospective victim for $2,900, allegedly drawn on a major credit union in Minnesota.

While the check appears very professional, it’s counterfeit. Once again, an Internet search for the credit union named on the check, complete with its logo, takes you directly to its website, but it’s a forgery.

The credit union isn’t party to the swindle, and the check is worthless.





The letter accompanying the check claims that the process is part of survey to evaluate staff performance at post offices.

When the package has been delivered, the recipient is directed to text someone named “Karl Rajan” at a telephone number with an Arizona area code to confirm delivery.





It then directs that the “check” be deposited in the person’s bank account, $2,400 in cash withdrawn, and three $800 USPS money orders purchased. (The instructions are specific that the money orders be left blank.)

This, according to the letter, leaves $400 “commission,” plus $100 “to cover cost of gas/transportation.” The money orders and comments on USPS staff and service quality are then to be mailed as quickly as possible to “Karl Rajan” at an address supplied via text message.

When the victim’s bank returns the worthless bogus check, he is then on the hook for the $2,400 withdrawn from his account.

“Other “Fake Check Scams” exist, but this one takes extra steps to appear bonafide,” Lowell said.



For More Information

For more information on this and many other fraud schemes, visit the FBI website at

www.fbi.gov/scams-safety/fraud.

You can also sign up for emailed scam alerts at the website of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts.