Sheriff Confirms ICE Contracts Generate $1 Million in Revenue For County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle used his final appearance as Sheriff before the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners Tuesday to set the record straight on the county’s ICE detention contract.

Grossnickle said he had his undersheriff pull the financials, which he noted are public record, to provide a clear accounting of what the county has received.

Since the contract began in October, the sheriff’s office has been paid $13,229 in task force wages, with an additional $7,500 to $10,000 expected before the federal fiscal year ends Aug. 1. The county also received a $100,000 transport stipend that has not yet been spent. Equipment and IT support stipends have totaled $167,500 so far, with a projected total of $377,500 by October. Transportation stipends covering wages and mileage for detention staff moving ICE detainees have totaled $20,530, with another $20,000 anticipated.

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Inmate housing revenue has been the largest source of income under the contract. Since October, the county has received $370,604 in ICE housing payments alone. Total inmate housing revenue from all sources, including state and other federal agencies, has reached $527,126 for the year.

“You can see that we’ll be generating well over a million dollars with our ICE contracts and our inmate housing,” Grossnickle said. “I just wanted to clarify that, because it has been going around that we’re not receiving any money for this contract.”

Grossnickle also announced Tuesday that he will vacate the sheriff’s office effective May 31 after 30 years in law enforcement, transitioning to become executive director of Southwest Counseling Services on June 1. Commissioners praised his tenure and the trust he built with the board over his time in office.

Commissioners offered warm remarks following the announcement, with Commissioner Jones citing trust as the foundation of the working relationship.

“We know if you tell us something, it’s the truth, and that’s the only way you can really have a good relationship,” Jones said.

Chairman West called Grossnickle a forward-thinking leader who consistently looked for ways to benefit the county while keeping his budget flat across four years in office.

“You’ve been a hell of a sheriff, and a job well done for this community,” West said.

The commissioners are expected to formally declare a vacancy at their June 2 meeting. Under Wyoming law, the Sweetwater County Republican Party will then provide three candidates for the commissioners to choose from to serve the remainder of Grossnickle’s term. As of now, five candidates for sheriff have filed for the position Grossnickle leaves behind.