Sheriff Grossnickle Offers Inmate Workers for Community Service to Assist With Storm Cleanup

A large tree that was uprooted from Tuesday's storm. | Photo: Brayden Flack

SWEETWATER COUNTY, Wyo. – Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle today announced his decision to make available work crews from the Sweetwater County Detention Center’s Inmate Community Service Program to assist those in need with storm cleanup in the aftermath of Tuesday’s devastating late summer wind and snow storm.

“We’ve all witnessed some strange weather-related phenomena unique to Wyoming over the years, but as a lifelong Wyoming resident, I recall very few weather events like Tuesday’s storm. The combination of heavy, wet snow, powerful wind, and subzero windchill was the perfect recipe for disaster. It was like a blizzard accompanied by a category 2 hurricane,” Grossnickle said.

“We’re fortunate that no one was seriously injured or killed, but the extensive property damage has left many hurting throughout our community. We want to help those in need however we can to bounce back from this natural disaster.”

The Sweetwater County Detention Center’s Inmate Community Service Program employs screened, misdemeanor-level volunteer inmates in cleanup, snow removal and other community service projects. The work crews carry out their tasks under the direct supervision of sworn detention officers.

Grossnickle urged anyone in need of help with storm cleanup, particularly elderly residents or those with health and medical conditions, to please contact the Sweetwater County Detention by phone at (307) 352-4950 for more information.

