Sheriff to Lead Southwest Counseling in June

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle will be stepping down June 1 as he becomes the new executive director for Southwest Counseling Services.

Grossnickle retires after spending 30 years in law enforcement.

“This was not an easy decision by any means,” Grossnickle said in a press release. “After many discussions with my family, I knew it was time to begin preparing for our next chapter and consider what that might look like. My service in law enforcement is something I do not regret. I was fortunate to help implement meaningful changes within the sheriff’s office, throughout our community, and in law enforcement across the state.”

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Grossnickle planned to seek a third term as Sweetwater County Sheriff, but decided to pursue the opportunity to lead SCS. He said he is passionate about mental health and looks forward to working with partners to improve services and “make Sweetwater County a leading example for the state of Wyoming.”

Grossnickle started his career with the Rock Springs Police Department in 1996, then shifted to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. He was elected the county’s sheriff in 2018.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as your sheriff,” Grossnickle said. “I want to thank everyone for their support. I will forever be grateful.”

Grossnickle’s impending retirement will mark the second time the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will be tasked with appointing a candidate to an elected office this year. Similar to the recent situation surrounding the Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court position, the commissioners will have to declare a vacancy during their June 2 meeting, which will result in the Sweetwater County GOP being tasked with providing the commissioners three candidates to select from. That successful candidate would then serve the remainder of Grossnickle’s term.

The 2026 election will see a new sheriff being elected in Sweetwater County. Rich Kaumo, a lieutenant with the SCSO, has already announced his intent to seek election.