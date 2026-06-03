Sheriff Vacancy Meeting Set After Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County GOP has set its meeting to select candidates for the now vacant Sweetwater County Sheriff position.

The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners announced the vacancy Tuesday morning, with Sweetwater GOP Chairman Tony Niemiec telling the commissioners the central committee will meet June 13 at 9 a.m. The meeting will take place at Western Wyoming Community College’s Green River campus. Candidates interested in being considered by the GOP have until June 10 at 6 p.m. to submit the application and requested information. More information can be found on the Sweetwater County GOP website.

During the meeting, the Sweetwater GOP will select three finalists for the commissioners to consider appointing to fill the remainder of former Sheriff John Grossnickle’s term. Six Republicans are vying for the office in the upcoming election in August, though anyone who is a Republican living in Sweetwater County can be considered for appointment.

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Additionally, a capital expenditures and projects policy will be implemented July 1 after the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners approved it Tuesday morning.

According to county documents, the policy considers any project or purchase of at least $10,000 a capital or major expenditures which includes technology purchases, bulk purchases, facility improvements and repairs, and software upgrades. The policy allows for a capital committee to review submitted requests, with the committee providing recommendations to the commissioners.

The policy was originally presented to the commissioners last month, but had undergone some revisions to help clarify the new policy. One example Accounting Specialist Rebecca Romero gave was changing the name of the group the policy creates from “Capital Department” to “Capital Division.” The Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office also advised the commissioners to allow the other elected officials and department heads to review and comment on the policy further. Romero said the policy is written to allow the commissioners the ability to amend the policy if further feedback from county department heads warrants it.

According to the policy, the aim in creating it was to improve transparency while streamlining processes and maintain appropriate oversight by the commissioners.