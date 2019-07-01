Sheriff’s Department Investigating ATV Crash That Claimed Life of 9-Year-Old Rock Springs Boy

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a fatal ATV crash that involved a 9-year-old boy near Killpecker Sand Dunes this weekend.

Deputies responded to the accident on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. According to an official department statement, the deputies were called to County Road 17 (Chilton Road) in the area of Killpecker Sand Dunes for a report of a single-vehicle ATV crash.

A 2008 Arctic Cat 550 was traveling south on Chilton when, for unknown reasons, the ATV abruptly left the west side of the roadway onto the right shoulder embankment and overturned on its side.

The four-wheeler’s 9-year-old Rock Springs resident was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the vehicle. The juvenile was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County before succumbing to injuries sustained in the crash and pronounced dead.

No further information will be released at this time.