Sheriff’s Office Announces Community Emergency Response Training

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office emergency management and homeland security division have announced their upcoming community emergency response team training for interested volunteers.

Training is designed to be completed over two separate weekends. The first portion of training is from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The second portion is at the same times on Friday, February 3, 2023 and Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, training enhances your ability to recognize, prepare for, respond to, and recover from all types of emergency events occurring both at home and in the community. Participants are trained to take care of themselves, their families, and their neighbors before, during and after a major emergency or natural disaster.

Emergency management coordinator and homeland security director Emily Covey said, “The topics discussed in this class are very useful for anyone interested in safely, responsibility and effectively helping themselves and assisting others during emergencies or natural disasters.”

Covey described the training as “family-friendly” and said the 20 training hours can be applied toward first responder certification hour or community service hours. She also reminded anyone interested that there are no special requirements to join the sheriff’s office CERT team.

Training is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided during the Saturday classes. Training space is limited, so please register in advance.

For more information, questions or to register for the class, please contact Covey by email at coveye@sweetwatercountywy.gov or by phone at (307) 922-5370 or (307) 872-3884.