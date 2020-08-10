Sheriff’s Office Cautions Private Search Groups, Bringing in Side-Scan Sonar Experts

ROCK SPRINGS – SweetwaterNOW reached out to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office regarding multiple messages and social media comments organizing a private search party after the recent news of a missing child at the Flaming Gorge.

In correspondence, the spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said, “We appreciate [these individuals’] intentions and effort, but we generally caution against people taking matters into their own hands as we would hate for some other accident to occur or someone to get hurt as a result.”

In a follow-up release sent by Jason Mower – Public Affairs Officer, the Sheriff’s Office says that after a Monday morning search of the water with negative results by their Marine Unit, they are bringing in an expert in side-scan sonar from Sublette County’s Tip Top Search and Rescue team.

“We have now canvassed the entire area by air, boat, vehicle and on foot over the last two days,” said Deputy Mower.

“Our dive team is resupplying today after two days on the water, and we are meeting early tomorrow morning with everyone involved to coordinate continued search efforts.”

Mower cautioned against private search groups crowding the area, especially near the cliffs.

“We appreciate everyone’s intentions and efforts, but we generally discourage people from taking matters into their own hands. We would hate for some other accident to occur or someone else to get hurt. We are bringing in a lot of different people and equipment, so it’s important that our team has the room needed to safely operate that equipment.”

Mower added, “We’re incredibly sensitive to just how tragic this entire situation is for everyone involved.

Our hearts hurt for this family. We are and will continue to do everything we possibly can to locate this child.”