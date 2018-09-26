Sheriff’s Office Detectives Solve Archery Range Case; Two in Custody

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Two Rock Springs men are behind bars for the vandalism and burglary of the Sweetwater County Archery Range.

Sheriff Mike Lowell identified the two suspects as Kolby Darlington, 30, and 29-year-old Sean Jereb. County detectives made the arrests on Tuesday.

The incident at the range, located on County Road 9 south of Rock Springs, took place earlier this month.

Investigating deputies and detectives determined that a gate closing off an employees-only area had been pulled completely out of the ground, though the gateposts were secured in cement.

Access had been gained to an equipment storage building by breaking out a window. Stolen was a blue county-owned 2006 Polaris 450 Sportsman four-wheeler and a black Husky utility trailer. Equipment inside the storage building and its interior were vandalized.

Via mainstream and social media, the Sheriff’s Office issued a bulletin on the incident that included representative photographs of the missing four-wheeler and utility trailer, asking the public to be on the lookout.

Results were not long in coming. A Sweetwater County resident located the utility trailer along the nearby Wilkins Peak Road and contacted the Sheriff’s Office. Detectives followed up other leads generated by the bulletin, and soon recovered the four-wheeler.

Darlington and Kolby were taken into custody shortly thereafter. Both are scheduled for their initial appearance in Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon.

The pair were booked in on charges of Burglary, Property Destruction and Theft. In addition, Darlington is also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana).

“The public’s response to the bulletin was fantastic,” Lowell said, “and we’re grateful to everyone who called in.

This case is an excellent example of the public working hand-in-hand with law enforcement to swiftly solve a particularly senseless crime that impacted everyone who uses the archery range.

Like many cases, its solution was grounded in a combination of excellent investigative police work, modern technology, and input from the public.”