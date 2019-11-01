Rock Springs Man Charged with 10 Counts Following October Interstate Pursuit

ROCK SPRINGS — A 29-year-old Rock Springs man is facing 10 charges after fleeing law enforcement pursuit at the beginning of October, according to information provided by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Garrett Wayne Maheu has been charged with two counts of burglary, one count of felony theft, one count of possession of burglar’s tools, two counts of interference with a peace officer, one count of fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, one count of reckless driving, one count of criminal trespass and one count of use of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

The incident occurred on Oct. 1 at approximately 5:30 a.m. when sheriff’s deputies and troopers from the Wyoming Highway Patrol

responded to the area of Highway 191 South and I-80 to assist officers from the Rock Springs Police Department. The RSPD was attempting to stop a vehicle actively eluding law enforcement pursuit, according the SO statement.

Minutes later, sheriff’s deputies located Maheu’s vehicle, identified as a white Ford panel van, near Exit 99 westbound onramp of I-80. After pursuing the vehicle westbound on the interstate between Rock Springs and Green River, Maheu reportedly reversed course, crossing the median at approximately mile marker 93 before exiting the interstate at approximately mile marker 104.

Law enforcement authorities ultimately terminated the pursuit after the Maheu allegedly exited the interstate and entered residential neighborhoods in Rock Springs.

Maheu was later arrested on unrelated charges, and yesterday he was formally charged during an initial appearance in Sweetwater County Circuit Court on the 10 different criminal counts related to an alleged crime spree leading up to the Oct. 1 pursuit with local law enforcement.

Maheu could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of all charges. His bond has been set at $250,000 cash or surety, and he remains in custody at Sweetwater County Detention Center.