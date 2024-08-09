Sheriff’s Office Investigates Illegal Dumping of Oil Drums

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying the oil drums that were illegally dumped near the Bitter Creek. Photo courtesy of SCSO

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a recent suspected illegal dumping case involving industrial oil drums on Little Bitter Creek Road, near Blairtown Connector Road, south of Rock Springs.

According to the SCSO, the dumping of the oil drums poses contamination risks to the Bitter Creek.

“When tossed out, large amounts of liquid oil leaked and spilled from the containers into the surrounding environment, risking contamination into Bitter Creek,” the SCSO said.

Another photo of the illegally dumped oil drums. SCSO photo

If anyone recognizes the photographed property or have any information about this case, the SCSO asks that you get in touch with Deputy Reese at (307) 922-5328, (307) 212-0594, or reesel@sweetwatercountywy.gov.

SCSO said any details from the public about this case will be handled with discretion.