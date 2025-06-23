Sheriff’s Office Investigates Saturday Shooting

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a shooting that injured a man north of Rock Springs.

According to the SCSO, deputies responded to a shooting at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, that occurred in the 600 block of Antelope Drive, north of Rock Springs.

Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. Medics transported him to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County before he was airlifted for further treatment.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Detectives are investigating the incident. The sheriff’s office says preliminary evidence detectives have suggests the shooting occurred inside a residence during a possible disturbance between family members. No arrests have been made.

The sheriff’s office is withholding additional details and the identities of those involved pending the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Det. Wharton at (307) 922-5345 or whartonm@sweetwatercountywy.gov.