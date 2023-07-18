Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide in Reliance

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 30-year-old Teton County man whose body was discovered on Sunday afternoon by passersby near a dirt side-road in Reliance, Wyoming, north of Rock Springs.

The decedent was identified as Colter Wesley Watsabaugh, 30, originally of Teton County, Wyoming. Watsabaugh had been living and working in Rock Springs prior to his death.

According to sheriff’s detectives, in concert with the county coroner’s office and the county attorney’s office, Watsabaugh’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Other agencies assisting with the homicide investigation include the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

A suspect who authorities believe was involved in Watsabaugh’s death has already been taken into custody.

According to sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Mower, detectives are withholding release of the suspect’s identity, citing the integrity of an active and ongoing investigation and pending formal charges.

Mower said, “We have every reason to believe this was an isolated incident, the suspect is currently in custody, and we have no further reason to believe there is any ongoing threat to the public. We hope to provide further updates and details as our investigation unfolds.”

The sheriff’s office is, however, asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle possibly related to the investigation. The vehicle is identified as a black 2004 Honda Pilot with Wyoming license plates “4-44200.” It is possible the SUV’s license plates have since been removed, and the vehicle may have been abandoned in an outlying area of the county.

Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

If found, Mower cautioned against tampering with the vehicle, and instead urged anyone with information about the vehicle or this case to please contact the sheriff’s office detective division at (307) 922-5340.