Sheriff’s Office investigating weekend shooting near Winton

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a weekend shooting that left two young adults injured after gunfire erupted at an impromptu gathering north of Rock Springs late Saturday night.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on February 1, 2025, deputies responded to reports of shots fired near “The Pits” in the Winton area outside of Reliance, where a group of juveniles and young adults had come together for a bonfire.

Both victims suffered significant injuries. Doctors treated one victim locally and released them, while first responders transported the other to Utah for further care.

Sheriff’s detectives have identified everyone involved and continue interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

“The alleged shooter is a juvenile, so we’re legally limited in what we can disclose right now,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Mower. “We’re also withholding the victims’ identities, as well as details about the nature and severity of their injuries, to protect the integrity of the case, which remains very much an active investigation.”

Sheriff John Grossnickle expressed frustration over the ongoing challenge of policing these types of gatherings in remote areas.

“We routinely patrol these desert parties, but by the time we get wind of one, word spreads, and they change locations,” Grossnickle said. “That makes intervening incredibly difficult before something goes wrong, like it did on Saturday night.”

Mower said no arrests had been made as of press time, reiterated that there is no ongoing threat to the public, and stated that authorities will release further details only as appropriate and as they arise.