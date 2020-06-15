Sheriff’s Office Receives Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County has received Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding in the amount of $58,008, of which the Sweetwater County Commissioners will vote to approve the grant award for the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office to use.

The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, June 16, at 8:30 am via video conferencing.

Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus recommendations, the commissioner’s meeting will not be accessible at the County Courthouse.

The public is invited to watch the meeting on the Sweetwater County YouTube channel.

The public can comment immediately following the public hearing presentation at about 8:30 am, and during the public comment section of the agenda at about 8:45 am by calling 307-872-3891, or by sending comments ahead of time via email to: publiccomments@sweet.wy.us.

The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding is from the U.S. Department of Justice, and requires no match. The funds must be used by January 31, 2021.

The purpose of the grant is to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 Coronavirus. The Sheriff’s Office will be using the funds for personal protective equipment (PPE) for law enforcement personnel, and for community outreach and communication.

The PPE will include gas masks with N100 filters for every deputy, and expendable gloves, masks, gowns and more for the detention center.

For community outreach, the Sheriff’s Office will use the funds toward portable message boards to communicate urgent messages to the public at different locations. They will also upgrade AM radio equipment to amplify the strength of the radio signal and communicate urgent messages to a larger audience.

Other Business

The Commissioners will also be having a discussion on the compensation for election judges and county counting and canvassing boards. They will also make several board appointments.

At the end of the meeting, the commissioners will discuss the fiscal year 2021 budget one last time before the public hearing and vote for adoption on Thursday, June 18.

The current shortfall is $8,145,426. However, the commissioners plan to use the county’s cash carry over toward the shortfall, which would make it about $3,145,602. They plan to use county reserves to balance the budget.

The commissioners will be able to make any last changes to the budget on Tuesday, before its adoption on Thursday.

The public hearing and adoption will be Thursday, June 18, at 5:30 pm.

Check out the Commission’s full agenda by clicking here.