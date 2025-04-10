Sheriff’s Office Signs MOU to Join ICE Task Force Model

SWEETWATER COUNTY –– Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle signed a new memorandum of understanding with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Thursday, expanding the office’s participation in ICE’s 287(g) program under ICE’s Task Force Model.

The agreement is currently pending final approval by federal authorities.

With the agreement, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office becomes the first local law enforcement agency in Wyoming to join the 287(g) Task Force Model. According to the sheriff’s office, it is an enhanced partnership that authorizes up to five sworn deputies to perform limited federal immigration enforcement duties, including investigations and arrests, under the supervision and direction of ICE.

“Illegal immigration and unsecured borders threaten public safety and strain local resources,” Jason Mower, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

Mower said the county’s partnership with ICE under the 287(g) task force model gives deputies added authority to help enforce immigration laws.

“A select few of our specially trained and certified deputies will soon have the authority to proactively enforce federal immigration laws, effectively pairing local oversight with federal support,” Mower said.

“This integrated approach ensures fair, consistent enforcement that upholds the legal boundaries keeping our community safe, while protecting public safety and preserving resources for all who call this county home—whether legal residents, migrants or immigrants alike,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office joined the 287(g) program in 2020 under ICE’s Warrant Service Officer Model. Earlier this year, the office was fast-tracked for participation in ICE’s Jail Enforcement Model, allowing certified detention deputies to investigate and help enforce immigration law under ICE supervision.

As part of its expanded cooperation with ICE, the agency recently increased its number of dedicated beds for federal detainees from 15 to 30 at the Sweetwater County Detention Center—reflecting the county’s strategic location along the Interstate 80 corridor between Denver and Las Vegas.

Grossnickle said the new agreement will help the county confront real public safety threats while also offsetting local costs.

“This isn’t about politics for us,” Grossnickle said. “It’s about what we’ve seen happen right here in Sweetwater County. We all remember Saaverda Villa—a twice-deported sex offender who came back and raped a local eight-year-old girl in 2022. That’s the kind of threat we’re trying to stop.”

“This partnership also helps generate revenue through housing ICE detainees at our detention center, which means we’re able to enhance public safety without placing additional burden on local taxpayers.”

Under the Task Force Model, participating deputies must complete specialized federal training before being certified to act in their immigration enforcement role. Once approved and certified, they will operate with limited immigration authority under direct ICE supervision while remaining fully accountable to local leadership.

Mower said the public should expect additional details as the program moves forward.