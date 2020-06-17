Tell us a little about yourself.

I am happily married for over 25 years and live in Green River. We had a foster son at the age of 14 years old for only 1 year, however, we stayed in touch over the years. We brought him to Green River to assist him to achieve his dream, which was to become a Marine.

To read more of my background and family history, please visit my facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Friends-of-Sherry-Bushman-Green-River-Ward-1-164179614238964/

Green River Community Activities • Chair, Green River URA/Main Street Agency • 2nd Vice-President American Legion Auxiliary, Tom Whitmore Post 28 • Director, Veterans Freedom Run Fundraiser 10k, 5k, and 1 mile • Hole in the Wall Gang- Green River Chamber • Volunteer American Legion, Tom Whitmore Post 28 Color and Honor Guard

I have a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. In addition, a certificate in Business Computer Programming.

I have worked in the public and private sectors as a corporate manager in the staffing industry. I have been an Operational Accounting Manager, Vendor Manager, Senior Manager of Credit / Business Finance Operations, Senior Manager of Accounting, and currently a Director of Credit & Collections.

I am always involved in the community, always volunteering, and active in City events and fundraisers. I have served on various board of directors for over 15 years.

I have been in a Senior Management role for over 10 years. I have the leadership and managerial skills, to be value add, and continue with the city’s vision and goals. Thus, providing a well-rounded business aptitude that will compliment among our city council members.

Overall, my educational background and my community involvement provides my commitment to Green River.

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

I believe in fiscal responsibility and ethical decisions that will secure our economic vitality for our future generation. The way to address any issue is to have an open communication with the city staff and our community.

How can voters contact you?

friendsofsherrybushman@gmail.com