Sherry Darlene Robinson (November 15, 1955 – November 18, 2018)

GREEN RIVER — Sherry Darlene Robinson, 63, of Green River, WY passed away November 18, 2018 at home with her loving husband by her side.

She was born November 15, 1955 in Nephi, Utah, the daughter of the late Darlene and William Byron Major. Sherry was the eldest of 5 siblings.

She graduated from Juab High School in Nephi, Utah with the class of 1973 and later graduated from Le Cordon Bleu of Culinary Arts. On May 22nd, 1995 she married Don Robinson in Green River.

Sherry spent most of her life as a stay at home mom and loving every minute of it. The only thing she loved more was watching her many grand babies as much as she could.

She also loved camping or traveling to new places in her spare time with her loving husband.

She is survived by her husband Don, her loving kids Kevalin Skorcz, Gordon Lee, Dustin (Ruth) Lee, Kamay Christensen and Kim Robinson as well as her siblings Bruce (Cindy) Major, Dean (Tina) Major, LaDawn (Paul) Cordner, Cindy (Allen) Miller as well as 9 granddaughters, 3 grandsons and one great-granddaughter, 2 aunts, 3 uncles and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 26, 2018 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Green River 5th Ward Chapel, 1255 West Teton Blvd., Green River, WY.

A viewing will be held 5-7 pm Sunday, November 25, 2018 at the church and also Monday one hour prior to the services at the church.

Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery, Green River, WY.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.