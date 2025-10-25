Sherry Lynn Blossom (February 8, 1955 - October 6, 2025).

Sherry Lynn Blossom, 70, of Rock Springs, passed away Oct. 6, 2025, in Utah. She was born on Feb. 8, 1955, in Fort Carson, Colorado, to LaVerne “Mike” and Beatrice “Bea” Bobst.

The oldest of three children, Sherry grew up in Buena Vista, Colorado, alongside her brother John and sister Becky. It was there that she met and grew up with the Blossom family, with whom she would later become a family member herself.

Sherry had a deep love for people and a warm, welcoming spirit. In the 1990s, she became a hairdresser — a career through which she formed many close and lasting friendships. After retiring, she found joy and creativity in quilting and cherished every moment spent with her family.

She reunited with the love of her life, Ron Blossom, and the two were married at Green River Lakes — a day she often described as one of the happiest of her life. After Ron’s passing, Sherry became an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, where her faith grew and she gained many dear friends.

Sherry was the proud and devoted mother of her daughter, Tami, and the loving grandmother of Kyler, Jaysun, Kimmie, and Melody. She also held a special place in her heart for her son Troy, and his wife, keeping them always in her thoughts and prayers.

Sherry is survived by her daughter and grandchildren; her brother, John Bobst; several nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins; and many friends who will cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ron Blossom, her parents, her nephew Jesse Bobst, and her sister, Becky.

Sherry will be remembered for her kindness, her laughter, her unwavering support for her loved ones, and the love she shared so freely with everyone she met.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Rock Springs, with a luncheon to follow at the church.