Sherry Pecolar (May 28, 1938 - August 29, 2025).

Sherry Pecolar, 87, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Sherry was born on Saturday, May 28, 1938, in Superior, where she spent her formative years before residing in Rock Springs.

Sherry was a beacon of warmth and love to all who knew her. A 1956 graduate of Superior High School, she went on to dedicate her career to serving her community through her work with the Wyoming Department of Employment. She retired as a drivers license administrator, leaving behind a legacy of integrity and dedication.

She married the love of her life Raymond Lewis Pecolar May 28, 1960 in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death on July 14, 2023.

Sherry’s life was enriched by her love for her family and her unwavering faith. She was a devoted member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, where her spirit and kindness left a lasting impact on many. Her greatest joy was her family, with whom she spent countless cherished Christmas celebrations. She was passionate about watching her grandchildren’s sports and activities, as well as cooking and baking for loved ones. Sherry also found great delight in traveling to Wendover, Nevada and Riverton with her husband, where they shared countless memories playing the slots.

Survivors include her two devoted sons, Raymond Pecolar III and wife Robin, and Dale Pecolar and wife Melanie, all of in Rock Springs. Her legacy continues through her six grandchildren, Kyle (Apryl) Pecolar, Kevin (Angie) Pecolar, Kaylin (Dusty) Ledgerwood, Katie (Cassidy) West, Carley (Van Welsh) Pecolar, and Janelle (Hunter) Gillespie; 12 cherished great-grandchildren, Aislyn, Abby, Canon, Hudson, Saylor, Hanna, Jaxon, Coltan, Aksel, Sloane, Ace, and Asher. She leaves behind one nephew and three nieces who will miss her dearly.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, John David Tennant and Hannah Elizabeth Davis, one brother and sister-in-law, David Tennant Jr. and wife Connie Tennant,; one nephew Danny Tennant.

A life defined by love, community, and an unwavering commitment to family. She will be deeply missed and forever fondly remembered.

The family respectfully requests donations to be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic Church Building Fund, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation has taken place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call the chapel one hour prior to services.

The family welcomes friends and loved ones to leave condolences at www.vasefuneralhomes.com as they remember and celebrate the life of Sherry Pecolar.