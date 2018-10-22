Shift Workers Can Get Hunter Safety Certified Thanks to New G&F Option

GREEN RIVER — If you’ve been wanting to complete a hunter safety course but never had the time to do it, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has come up with a solution.

The department will be conducting a Hunter Education Internet Field Day from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 3, at the Green River Region Game and Fish office, 351 Astle Avenue in Green River.

Certificate of online course completion is required to get into the Internet Field Day.

Green River Information and Education Specialist Lucy Wold says the Internet Field Day is only for students who have taken the online hunter education course at the Game and Fish website http://wgfd.wyo.gov.

The cost of the online course is $20 if you print the certificate, however there is no cost to take the online course unless you print the certificate.

Anyone wanting to take this class must also preregister for the course at the same website. Simply click on the “Education” tab and then Hunter Education Course Information and Schedule.

The cost of the Internet Field Day is $10.00, and the class will be limited to 25 people.

“This class is not the traditional 15-hour class,” says Wold. “This is the Internet class, taken after the online portion is completed.”

“This option was designed for adults working shift-work, or working parents who could not fit the traditional class into their work schedules,” Wold added. “There is some instruction, but more assessing of what students already know about hunting.”

The on-line hunter education option is not recommended for children, however, that decision is up to parents,” Wold said.

Students are required to print their online hunter education course certificate and bring that with them to the class.

The field day consists of sessions on hunting laws and regulations, hunting ethics, wildlife identification, bear awareness, a final 50-question written exam, and a hands-on gun handling field test.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, a sack lunch, and something to write with. Do not bring any firearms or ammunition to class.

For more information contact the Game and Fish office at 307-875-3225, extension 1-8607.