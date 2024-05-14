Shirley A. Flores (February 25, 1950-May 3, 2024)

Shirley A. Flores, 74, Passed away Friday, May 3, 2024, at her home. She was a 24-year resident of Green River and former resident of Grass Valley, California. She died following a three-year illness.

Mrs. Flores was born February 25, 1950, in Portsmouth, Ohio; the daughter of Charles Coleman and Ilene Langdon.

She attended schools in Ohio and was a 1968 Graduate of West Portsmouth, Ohio. Mrs. Flores was a licensed vocational nurse.

She married Homero Flores in 2001 in Green River; He preceded her in death.

She adored her grandchildren; she enjoyed singing, dancing and being a member of Golden Hour Senior Center; being a member of Oddfellow and Rebecca’s and Lions Club, she also enjoyed attending the Eagles, she enjoyed driving around and going for walks and feeding the ducks, and any extra time with family. Shirley was also a member of RSVP of Green River.

Survivors include her son, William Malone; two daughters, Nancy McCoy her husband Paul and Kimberly Mitchell and husband Maurice; three brothers, Roger Coleman, Larry Coleman and Gary Coleman; four sisters, Edith Mummert, Peggy Hollis, Susan Pistole and Ruby McGraw; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers, Robert Coleman and Ronald Coleman.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.