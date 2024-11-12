Shirley Ann Coble-Wyman (June 30, 1935 – November 10, 2024)

Shirley Ann Coble-Wyman, 89, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a resident of Rock Springs.

She was born on June 30, 1935 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; the daughter of Paul and Faye Mull.

She married William M. Coble Jr in Akron, Pennsylvania on November 15, 1953. They spent 56 years happily married and had three children. He preceded her in death on November 1, 2009.

Shirley married her second husband Deloy Wyamn in Superior on June 24, 2013, and gained a few beloved stepchildren. He preceded her in death on April 3, 2024.

She was very proud to be a volunteer at MHSC and was on the travel and tourism committee for many years. She was also a member of the Republican Women Service and was on the RMEF committee.

Shirley was a member of the First Congregational Church.

She enjoyed spending her time traveling, gardening (she had a very green thumb), volunteering, hunting and fishing in Alaska.

She grew up with a very strong work ethic and instilled that into her children. She was not a sitter! Shirley loved meeting people and had many friends from all over. She was known for leaving lipstick tattoos on everyone’s cheek. Life changed as her dementia progressed and the family wants to thank everyone who cared for her.

Survivors include her children Keith L. Coble and wife Brinda of Superior, William Coble III and wife Marcy of Rock Springs, daughter Dianne Garrison and husband Jerry of Rock Springs; sister Dawn Lapp; grandchildren Daniel, April, Tessa, Eva, Audrey, Bill (Sarah), Amber, Travis(Juli), Beau(Christine); 11 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother Franklin Mull, infant grandson Mikah Garrison, grandson Kodiak Coble, nephew Duane Lapp, brother-in-law Wayne Lapp, both husbands, as well as several other family members and close friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.