Shirley Ann (Ekdahl) Fletcher (October 14, 1954 – August 11, 2020)

Shirley Ann (Ekdahl) Fletcher, 65, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at home after a long illness.

Shirley was born on October 14, 1954, in Karlstad, Minnesota, the daughter of Edward and Beverly Ekdahl. She was the oldest of seven children who were raised on a family farm near Lake Bronson, Minnesota. She graduated from Kennedy High School in 1972 and married Bill Peterson. She gave birth to their daughter and son (fraternal twins): Jennifer Lubarsky and Chris Peterson.

She later moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming, where she was a manager at Taco Time for the majority of her work career spanning over 25 years. She married John Fletcher and gave birth to their daughter, Heather Fletcher.

In 2005, she was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer. With many prayers and treatments, she went into remission and married Doug Almquist. Due to a change in Shirley’s health, they moved back to the area.

She loved the Minnesota Vikings, flowers, cooking, the family farm, watching movies and talking to her siblings on the phone each day.

In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by her children; Jenny Lubarsky, Connecticut, Chris Peterson, Roseau, Minnesota, Heather Fletcher, Rock Springs, Wyoming, Jodi Stahlbusch, Barnum, Minnesota, and Brittany Almquist, her four grandchildren; her siblings; Mike Ekdahl, Green River, Wyoming, Daniel (Boone) Ekdahl, Lake Bronson, Minnesota, Diane Dorner, Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Donna Weiby, San Tan Valley, Arizona; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Beverly Ekdahl; her grandparents, Willard and Agnes Brevik; sisters, Candace Ekdahl and Susan Dahlin; sister-in-law, Dawn Ekdahl; ex-husband and friend, John Fletcher; son, Dustin Almquist; great-nephew, Wylie Ekdahl, and many uncles and aunts.

Shirley lived life on her terms and will be missed by her family and friends.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.