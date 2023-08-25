Shirley Ann Gunyan (August 27, 1946- August 23, 2023)

Shirley Ann Gunyan, 76, of Daniel, WY, passed away August 23, 2023, due to infection complications, surrounded by family.

Shirley was born August 27, 1946, to William and Elizabeth Daley in Waltham, MA, and later, she and her brothers, William Daley and James Daley, would attend schools in Summerville, MA.

In the summer of 1962 she met the man that would change her life forever. The love of her life. Richard James Gunyan was a Navy petty officer on shore leave. Shirley and Richard carried a relationship through the next year and we’re married December 30, 1963. Shirley was also married to the Navy and spent the next 18 years giving birth to and raising 4 children, Diane Elizabeth, Joseph Edward, Karen Michelle and Deborah Ann, while living the Navy life. Shirley often reflected on those years and the people she met, and the friendships she made. Often saying they were some of her fondest memories. Shirley was looking forward to her 60th wedding anniversary and renewing her vows to Richard. Shirley was a long time resident of Daniel, WY, and proud to call Daniel her home.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents William and Elizabeth Daley, her brother William Daley, and her daughter Diane Elizabeth Gunyan.

She is survived by her husband Richard James Gunyan, son Joseph Edward Gunyan, daughters Karen Michelle Gonzalez and Deborah Anne Gunyan, and grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Shirley was a kind and loving soul and will be missed and remembered by the many lives she touched. Shiley everyone you left in this world hates that you are gone but we are happy that you are home free and painless. We will always love and miss you until we can meet again.

No services are planned at this time.