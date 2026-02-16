Shirley Corbin (September 5, 1964 – February 12, 2026)

Shirley Corbin, 61, passed away at her home in Rock Springs, surrounded by her loving family on February 12, 2026.

She was a resident of Rock Springs for 4 years and a former resident of Florida.

Shirley was born on September 5, 1964 in Pontiac, Michigan, the daughter of Clifton Corbin and Ima Jean (Scott).

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married Franklin Bearden in Bartow, Florida on February 7, 1992.

Shirley enjoyed spending her time with her grandkids and family.

Survivors include her husband Franklin Bearden of Florida; sons Louis Bearden, Josh Bearden, Jacob Bearden, Josh Bearden all of Florida; daughters Crystal Oglesby, Christy Merritt both of Rock Springs; brother Roger Crobin of Rock Springs; grandchildren Tyler Watford, Olivia Bearden, Ian Bearden, Teagan Bearden, KC Bearden, Kaylan Bearden, Kylie Bearden, Hayden Kidd, Lilly Verschage, and Ensley Merritt.

She was preceded in death by her mother Ima Jean Judd, siblings Clarance, Thomas, Carol, Linda, Pauline, Roger, and Gene as well as her niece Teresa.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.