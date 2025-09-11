Shirley Green (December 4, 1936 – September 9, 2025)

Shirley Green, a resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at the age of 88 at Sage View Care Center. Born in Morton, Wyoming, on December 4, 1936, Shirley was the beloved daughter of Mark Pickett and Roberta Brooks.

In the midst of a life rooted in love and dedication, Shirley married Robert Green on January 30, 1953, in Lander, embarking on a journey that would span decades filled with joy and devotion. Together, they built a life rich in love and commitment, with Robert by her side in Rock Springs.

Shirley attended schools throughout Wyoming and graduated from Morton High School in 1953. A dedicated homemaker, she poured her heart into nurturing her family and home. Shirley had a passion for raising flowers and dogs, and she found joy in dancing and spending quality time with her husband. As a child of homesteaders, Shirley was no stranger to hard work, a legacy she carried throughout her life.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Robert Green of Rock Springs; her son, Michael Green of Rock Springs; numerous friends and community members who had the privilege to share in her warmth and kindness.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents; her son, Guy Green; and her brother, Lloyd Pickett.

Following cremation, graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Shirley’s life will be remembered and celebrated by all who loved her.

The family invites friends and loved ones to express their condolences online at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Shirley’s legacy of love, hard work, and passion for life will be remembered by all who knew her. Her spirit lives on through the countless lives she touched.