Shirley Haselhuhn Wells (August 8, 1959 – December 24, 2019)

Shirley Haselhuhn Wells died suddenly on December 24, 2019 in Rawlins, Wyoming.

Shirley was born on August 8, 1959 in Rogers City, Michigan, to Alfred and Elsie Haselhuhn. She grew up in Michigan most of her young life. She later ventured on to many places including: Wyoming, New Mexico, California, Utah and Colorado. She got her cna after graduation. She always knew she wanted to care for other’s. She embraced life and adored children and animals.

Shirley met George Wells in Wyoming, they were married in 1981. They both wanted children, so they decided to start fostering children. They fostered over 20 children. They adopted George Lincoln and Brie Wells. She was a mentor to many children. She was always there to lend a helping hand. If she couldn’t help she was always there to talk to. She was very involved in her children’s school activites. She helped with girl scouts and was a leader of the girl scouts for a while. She tried to be present in everything her children did.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She is survived by her daughter Brie Wells; her grandchildren Amya, Jacob, Xaiden; one son Fred and spouse Lou Poutre; two sisters Rose Plath and Edna Brege; three brothers Edward Haselhuhn, Roy Haselhuhn and Harry Goebel; sister in law Janet Haselhuhn and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elsie and Alfred Haselhuhn; her husband George Grant Wells; one son George Lincoln Wells; one foster daughter Amber; three brothers Clayton Clayton Haselhuhn, Dale Haselhuhn and Harold Haselhuhn and spouse Janet Haselhuhn; sister in law Marian Haselhuhn and Shirley Goebel.

Her celebration of life is Sunday August 2 2020 at the Eagles in Green River Wyoming. In lieu of flowers monetary gifts can be given to Brie Wells for cost of Shirley’s cremation, or to Jacoby Funeral Home in Rawlins Wyoming, 307-324-5030.