Shirley Mae Cordova (May 12, 1951 – January 12, 2023)

Shirley Mae Cordova, 71, passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 12, 2023 at her home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by family following a lengthy illness. She was a life-long resident of Green River.
She was born May 12, 1951 in Green River; Wyoming. Shirley was the third child of seven siblings and second daughter born to Jose Mares and Katie Bernal Mares.
She attended schools in Green River.
Shirley married Wilfred Cordova September 22, 1969 in Evanston, Wyoming. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a large family celebration in September 2019.
She worked for Sweetwater County Courthouse for 20 years until her retirement in 2004 as a Custodian. Shirley previously worked for Sweetwater County School District #2 and was a Custodian and Supervisor over the swimming pool.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Shirley was a member of Eagles Auxiliary.
She enjoyed, spending time with family; scrap booking; gambling. Shirley loved a good party and was often the life of the party.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Wilfred Cordova of Green River, Wyoming; two sons, Bryan Cordova and wife Stephanie of Green River; Leon Cordova and wife Cindy of Green River; one daughter; Remissa Navarro and husband Luis of West Valley, Utah; three brothers, Danny Mares and wife Zella of Green River; Joseph Mares and wife Patty of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Bruce Mares and wife Tina of Green River; one brother-in-law, Gene Garcia of Green River; two sisters, Beverly Holcomb of Green River, Wyoming; Tina Zimmell and husband Randy of Chico, California; five grandchildren, Haylen Cordova; Keandre Navarro; Braxton Cordova; Brynlee Cordova; Gabriel Cordova; one great-granddaughter; Dasia Navarro; two aunts, Nora Trujillo and husband Leo; Theresa Bernal; one uncle, Carlos Bernal; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, Ben Cordova and wife Mary; one sister, Mercy Garcia; one brother-in-law, Jerry Holcomb; two brothers in infancy, Alex Mares; John Mares; three sisters-in-law, and two brothers-in-law.
The family respectfully requests donations in Shirley’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the church. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery.
