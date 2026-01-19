Shirley Nichols Roberts (February 2, 1940 - January 1, 2026).

Shirley Nichols Roberts, 87, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2026 after a lengthy illness.

She was born on February 2, 1940, in Cokeville; the cherished daughter of Clarence “Nick” Nichols and Bessie Patterson Nichols.

Shirley was heavily involved in the community while completing her primary education before graduating cum laude from the University of Wyoming in 1962.

After college she returned home to marry her high school sweetheart, Lynn Roberts and worked for the school district. They later relocated to Rock Springs where they started a family. Shirley was employed by Sweetwater School District #1 as a teacher and later became the food service director until her retirement after 29 years. Retirement didn’t last long, and she and Lynn relocated to Pinedale, Wyoming where she owned and operated the Huckleberry Patch Quilt Shop for several years. They remained there until Lynn’s passing in February 2020. Shirley spent her final years enjoying the sunshine or dodging tornados in Oklahoma. For those familiar with her, entering and exiting the storm shelter was always an experience for her and her two dogs.

Shirley was an accomplished pianist and loved playing for various services and churches in the community, making a great many friends along the way. She devoured books throughout her life while also enjoying many activities from quilting or sewing to fishing from the boat. Campfires were always a special time for her to reflect on life, and she could often be seen there with a Dutch oven or hot dog stick.

Shirley is survived by her two children, Rich Roberts of Pinedale, Wyoming; Kym Kalivas (Paul) of Lexington, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Colton Kalivas (Cami) of Edmond, Oklahoma; Taylor Keller (Wyatt) of Rock Springs, Wyoming; along with numerous extended relatives in Utah and Wyoming.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Roberts and grandson Wyatt Kalivas.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Shirley’s memory to Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

At her direction and wishes, cremation has taken place with plans to return her to Wyoming in the spring.

