Shirley Ruby (Hill) Reed (July 12, 1936 – February 8, 2023)

Shirley Ruby (Hill) Reed born July 12, 1936 in Neeleyville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in her home in Billings, Montana.

She is preceded in death by her father Hollie Everett Hill, mother Loura Edith (Robinson) Hill, husband Marshall Wayne Reed, brother Mark Clark Hill, Martha Hellen (Hill) New, granddaughter Shiela Marie Reed.

She is survived two brothers Billie Walter Hill, Tommy Larry Hill; sister Glenda Lou Roper; son Doyle Wayne Reed his wife Frances May (Rivera) of Rock Springs, Wy; daughter Lora Lee (Reed) Avery her husband Joel of Billings, Montana; 11 grandchildren Larry Dale Higgins his significant other April; Stephaine Lynn Pelzer; Shawn Wayne Reed his significant other Megan; Robert William Reed his significant other Sara; Eli Jose Rivera his wife Jennie; Stevven Doyle Reed his wife Jenny; Rachel Ann (Avery) Jennings her husband Jesse; Carrie Lynn (Lindsberg) Ovard her husband Cassy; Jeantte Jo (Avery) Davis her husband Shane; Becky Jo Avery; Amanda Lee (Avery) her husband Chris; Joel James Avery his wife Nikki; 23 great-grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren.

Shirley and her husband moved to Billings, MT in 1972 after four years they moved to Rock Springs, WY and stayed there until 1996 when they moved back to Billings, MT, when her husband retired.

Her hobbies was bowling while living in Rock Springs even going to national tournaments, sewing, quilting, crochet, square dancing and playing with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She and her husband loved to travel around the country including a cruise to Alaska.

Services will be on February 17, 2023 with a viewing in the morning and the funeral at 1 p.m. located at Smith Funeral Chapels, 925 South 27th, Billings, MT.