Shoal Creek Fire Burns near Hoback Canyon

Shoal Creek Fire. Photo by Sublette County Unified Fire

BONDURANT — On Sunday, August 30, a fire started in Hoback Canyon near Cliff Creek and Highway 191 and Highway 189.

According to Facebook posts from Sublette County Emergency Management, the fire called, Shoal Creek Fire, started Sunday morning and is burning through timber and shrubs on the Northeast side of the Hoback River, which is west of Bondurant valley.

The post states two helicopters, one air attack plane, two fire engines and five Sublette County Unified Fire units have responded to the fire.

Due to the fire, power from Lower Valley Energy is out from Camp Creek to the Upper Green River Valley. The power should be restored this morning.

According to social media post from the the U.S. Forest Service-Bridger-Teton National Forest, the fire has grown to more than 25 acres and crews are working together to get the fire contained.

