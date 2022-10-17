Sholey, Maes Find Top 15 Finishes at Cross Country Conference Championships

AFTON — The 4A West Conference Cross Country Championships were held at in Afton.

Rock Springs competed against five other schools. Jackson, Natrona County, Laramie, Kelly Walsh and Star Valley were all in attendance.

The conference meet was the final opportunity to race before the state cross country meet this coming weekend in Ethete.

Below are results for both RSHS boys and girls teams.

Girls 5k Run

12. Aubrielle Maes – 21:49.70

32. Morgan Carter – 24:44.00

36. Hadley Banks – 26:17.70

37. Bella Knotx-Zaneti – 26:21.70

38. Rachel Wallendorf – 26:27.10

Team Scores

1. Natrona County High School – 32

2. Jackson Hole High School – 64

3. Laramie High School – 76

4. Star Valley High School – 88

5. Kelly Walsh High School – 104

6. Rock Springs High School – 155

Boys 5k Run

14. Ethan Sholey – 17:45.60

34. Lincoln Smith – 19:30.20

36. Deegan Smith – 19:48.30

38. Zack Croft – 20:38.80

39. Tyler Wallendorff – 21:08.50

40. Ben Bae – 21:09.60

Team Scores

1. Star Valley High School – 37

2. Laramie High School – 50

3. Natrona County High School – 76

4. Kelly Walsh High School – 96

5. Jackson Hole High School – 114

6. Rock Springs High School – 161