Shooter at Santa Fe Southwest Grill Detained by Officers

ROCK SPRINGS — An active shooter was apprehended at Santa Fe Southwest Grill today.

According to a Facebook post by Santa Fe, all guests and associates are safe and accounted for.

The post goes on to say the male shooter “was swiftly apprehended by police. Managers Roberto and Thomas were incredible. All associates were professional and everyone did exactly what they needed to do to protect each other and our guests.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A press release from the Rock Springs Police Department states that there is no further threat to the community. Additionally, there were no injuries.

Santa Fe said they are not sure when investigators will allow them to reopen.

As this is an ongoing investigation, RSPD will share more information at a later date.