Shop & Learn at Wild Sage’s Pop-Up Market!

Our Pop-Up Markets are a fun way to help us increase awareness of Wild Sage Market, grow our membership, and connect our community with local producers of healthy foods, goods, and services.

Join us in our mission to offer locally sourced options and other healthy products, and ultimately strengthen our local economy. 

The volunteers of Wild Sage Market Food Cooperative are working to open a full-service, community-owned grocery store in Sweetwater County. 

WHEN

Saturday, March 25th
11AM – 4PM

WHERE

Island Pavillion
Green River

Vendors include:

  • Beck Ranch Premium Beef
  • Bobby’s Smoked Mustard
  • Daily Knead
  • Great Microgreens
  • Inland Anchor Woodworks
  • Lisa’s Quilted Dog Blankets & Embroidery
  • Mr. Joe’s Hot Sauce
  • Mukwano Coffee
  • Nona’s Pasta Kitchen
  • Norwex- Danae Curtis
  • Peace of Mind Health Spa
  • Shop Dog Custom
  • Simply Sunshine
  • SoapItIs
  • The Forbes Family Farm
  • The Southern A’s
  • Tip’s Kitchen
  • Tomahawk Tavern
  • Tumbleweeds Mushrooms & Greens
  • White Mountain Yoga
  • WYO Glo Organics
  • Wyoming Bag Lady/Wyoming Mermaid
  • Wyo Wifey Shoppe

MORE INFORMATION

Membership (equity share) in Wild Sage Market grows the capital needed to open a brick-and-mortar store.  An equity share is a one-time investment of $300, or 12 monthly payments of $25. 

Our team of volunteers would love the opportunity to visit with you about how our community
can work together to make Wild Sage Market a reality!

Learn more about Wild Sage Market:  
Website:  www.WildSageGreenRiver.com
Facebook:  www.facebook.com/wildsagemarket

