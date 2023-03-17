Shop & Learn at Wild Sage’s Pop-Up Market!

Our Pop-Up Markets are a fun way to help us increase awareness of Wild Sage Market, grow our membership, and connect our community with local producers of healthy foods, goods, and services.

Join us in our mission to offer locally sourced options and other healthy products, and ultimately strengthen our local economy.

The volunteers of Wild Sage Market Food Cooperative are working to open a full-service, community-owned grocery store in Sweetwater County.

WHEN Saturday, March 25th

11AM – 4PM WHERE Island Pavillion

Green River

Vendors include: Beck Ranch Premium Beef

Bobby’s Smoked Mustard

Daily Knead

Great Microgreens

Inland Anchor Woodworks

Lisa’s Quilted Dog Blankets & Embroidery

Mr. Joe’s Hot Sauce

Mukwano Coffee

Nona’s Pasta Kitchen

Norwex- Danae Curtis

Peace of Mind Health Spa

Shop Dog Custom

Simply Sunshine

SoapItIs

The Forbes Family Farm

The Southern A’s

Tip’s Kitchen

Tomahawk Tavern

Tumbleweeds Mushrooms & Greens

White Mountain Yoga

WYO Glo Organics

Wyoming Bag Lady/Wyoming Mermaid

Wyo Wifey Shoppe

MORE INFORMATION

Membership (equity share) in Wild Sage Market grows the capital needed to open a brick-and-mortar store. An equity share is a one-time investment of $300, or 12 monthly payments of $25.

Our team of volunteers would love the opportunity to visit with you about how our community

can work together to make Wild Sage Market a reality!

Learn more about Wild Sage Market:

Website: www.WildSageGreenRiver.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/wildsagemarket