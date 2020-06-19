Shop Slagowski Ranch & Feed for #LOCAL Beef at a Great Price

What if we told you that you can feed your family top-quality, locally sourced meat without breaking the bank?
From their ranch, to your belly, Slagowski Ranch and Feed offers grass fed, grain finished beef at prices you’ll love.
Why grain-finished?
Slagowski’s believes that the grain finishes the beef to a better marbling and quality than grass fed alone.
They challenge you to compare their meat to anything you can buy in the store. You will be thankful you did.
Give it a try! Slagowski Burgers are cooked daily at Slaugh’s Sinclair in Manila, UT.
Current Pricing
Prices include cut, wrap and local delivery!
Bulk Orders
$180 20lb. Variety Box*
$375 1/8 Beef
$700 1/4 Beef
$1400 1/2 Beef
$2800 Whole Beef
*50% Ground Beef, 30% Roast, 20% Steak
Individual Packages
$5.50/lb. – Ground Beef (90/10)
$6.00 – 1/4 lb. Patties (4ct.)
$8.50 – 1/3 lb. Patties (4ct.)
$12.00 – 1/2 Patties (4ct.)
$7.50/lb. – Roasts
$8.00/lb. – Sirloin Steak
$9.00/lb. – Brisket
$10.00/lb. – T-Bone Steaks
$11.00/lb. – Rib Steaks
$14.00/lb. – Tenderloin
Need to have beef, pig or lambs butchered?
Call (307) 870-6566 to schedule with their custom meat shop.
Delivery Available!
Serving: Washam, McKinnon, Manila & Dutch John (Utah), Green River,
Rock Springs, Lyman, & Mountain View
Look for Slagowski Ranch and Feed at this year’s Main Street Farmer’s Market!