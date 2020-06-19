Father's Day! Friday, Jun 19, 2020

Shop Slagowski Ranch & Feed for #LOCAL Beef at a Great Price

Your local go-to for beef orders and custom butchering.
Shop Slagowski Ranch & Feed for #LOCAL Beef at a Great Price

What if we told you that you can feed your family top-quality, locally sourced meat without breaking the bank?

From their ranch, to your belly, Slagowski Ranch and Feed offers grass fed, grain finished beef at prices you’ll love.

ORDER NOW!

Why grain-finished?

Slagowski’s believes that the grain finishes the beef to a better marbling and quality than grass fed alone.

They challenge you to compare their meat to anything you can buy in the store. You will be thankful you did.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Give it a try! Slagowski Burgers are cooked daily at Slaugh’s Sinclair in Manila, UT.

Current Pricing

Prices include cut, wrap and local delivery!

Bulk Orders

$180 20lb. Variety Box*

$375 1/8 Beef

$700 1/4 Beef

$1400 1/2 Beef

$2800 Whole Beef

*50% Ground Beef, 30% Roast, 20% Steak

Individual Packages

$5.50/lb. – Ground Beef (90/10)
$6.00 – 1/4 lb. Patties (4ct.)
$8.50 – 1/3 lb. Patties (4ct.)
$12.00 – 1/2 Patties (4ct.)
$7.50/lb. – Roasts
$8.00/lb. – Sirloin Steak
$9.00/lb. – Brisket
$10.00/lb. – T-Bone Steaks
$11.00/lb. – Rib Steaks
$14.00/lb. – Tenderloin

Need to have beef, pig or lambs butchered?
Call (307) 870-6566 to schedule with their custom meat shop.

Delivery Available!

Serving: Washam, McKinnon, Manila & Dutch John (Utah), Green River,
Rock Springs, Lyman, & Mountain View

(307) 870-6566
slagowskiranch.com
slagowskiranch@gmail.com
HC 65 Box 170 Washam, WY 82935

Look for Slagowski Ranch and Feed at this year’s Main Street Farmer’s Market!

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Win FREE Professional Teeth Whitening From Davidson Family Dental

Win FREE Professional Teeth Whitening From Davidson Family Dental

Sponsor a Flag to Honor Service Members This 4th of July

Sponsor a Flag to Honor Service Members This 4th of July

Comin’ In Hot–Your Rock Springs Parks & Rec Weekly Event Update 6/17/20

Comin’ In Hot–Your Rock Springs Parks & Rec Weekly Event Update 6/17/20

Start the Summer in a New-to-You Ride From Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac!

Start the Summer in a New-to-You Ride From Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac!