Shop Slagowski Ranch & Feed for #LOCAL Beef at a Great Price

What if we told you that you can feed your family top-quality, locally sourced meat without breaking the bank?

From their ranch, to your belly, Slagowski Ranch and Feed offers grass fed, grain finished beef at prices you’ll love.

Why grain-finished?

Slagowski’s believes that the grain finishes the beef to a better marbling and quality than grass fed alone.

They challenge you to compare their meat to anything you can buy in the store. You will be thankful you did.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Give it a try! Slagowski Burgers are cooked daily at Slaugh’s Sinclair in Manila, UT.





Current Pricing Prices include cut, wrap and local delivery! Bulk Orders $180 20lb. Variety Box* $375 1/8 Beef $700 1/4 Beef $1400 1/2 Beef $2800 Whole Beef *50% Ground Beef, 30% Roast, 20% Steak Individual Packages $5.50/lb. – Ground Beef (90/10)

$6.00 – 1/4 lb. Patties (4ct.)

$8.50 – 1/3 lb. Patties (4ct.)

$12.00 – 1/2 Patties (4ct.)

$7.50/lb. – Roasts

$8.00/lb. – Sirloin Steak

$9.00/lb. – Brisket

$10.00/lb. – T-Bone Steaks

$11.00/lb. – Rib Steaks

$14.00/lb. – Tenderloin Need to have beef, pig or lambs butchered?

Call (307) 870-6566 to schedule with their custom meat shop.