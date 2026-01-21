Shorthanded Wyoming Falls to Boise State Despite Career Night From Walker

LARAMIE — Shorthanded Wyoming couldn’t recover from a decisive first-half run by Boise State and fell 81-65 to the Broncos on Tuesday night inside the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys, playing without three key players, dropped to 11-8 overall and 2-6 in Mountain West play.

“Tale of two halves,” Wyoming coach Sundance Wicks said. “The guys came out right and had them flustered, but if you can’t put the ball in the hole it’s tough. We need guys to step up, but if you aren’t willing to take the open looks you are not going to make them. We have a saying that players play and tough players win. We got stretched out and they got some run outs.”

Wyoming shot 45 percent from the field and 60 percent in the second half. Boise State finished at 49 percent overall and 39 percent from 3-point range, knocking down 10 shots from beyond the arc. The Cowboys were held to 5 of 19 shooting from long distance, with all five makes coming after halftime.

Leland Walker led Wyoming with a career-high 30 points, marking his 14th double-figure scoring game this season and the 67th of his career. He was 10 of 17 from the field, tying a season high. His 30 points were the most by a Cowboy since Hunter Maldonado scored 36 against New Mexico in the 2023 Mountain West Tournament.

Gavin Gores finished with eight points and four rebounds, while Damerion Dennis posted the same line. Khaden Bennett added seven points and tied a career high with 10 rebounds.

Wyoming opened the game strong, with Gores scoring early on a pair of dunks and two free throws as the Cowboys built an 8-3 lead. Dennis also scored during the early stretch, and Wyoming held Boise State to 1-of-10 shooting over the first seven minutes. The Cowboys, however, struggled to capitalize offensively, and Boise State took a 9-8 lead on an and-one play midway through the half.

Walker scored back-to-back baskets to put Wyoming back in front, 12-9, but Boise State responded with an 18-0 run to seize a 29-14 advantage with three minutes remaining in the half. Wyoming went scoreless for more than six minutes during the stretch.

The Broncos closed the half on a 9-2 run and carried a 38-18 lead into the break. Wyoming shot 31 percent in the opening half, while Boise State connected at a 52 percent clip.

Simm-Marten Saadi opened the second half with a 3-pointer — Wyoming’s first made triple in more than 42 minutes of game action dating back to the Fresno State contest. Uriyah Rojas followed with a basket, and Walker added a 3-pointer to cut the margin to 38-26 with 17 minutes left.

Wyoming briefly trimmed the deficit further, but Boise State answered with a 5-0 run to extend the lead to 49-32 with 13 minutes remaining. The Broncos maintained control and pushed the margin to 59-39 following consecutive 3-pointers from Andrew Meadows.

Boise State later held Wyoming without a field goal for nearly four minutes and built its lead to a game high before closing out the 81-65 victory.

Meadows led the Broncos with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. Drew Fielder added 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Wyoming returns to action Saturday, hosting San Jose State at 2 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium.