Shoshone Ave. Home Considered a Loss After House Fire Sunday

A house fire on Shoshone Avenue in Green River is believed to have started in the upstairs bathroom. GRFD photo

GREEN RIVER — A home on Shoshone Avenue in Green River is considered a loss after a fire started in the upstairs bathroom of the house Sunday morning.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., the Green River Fire Department, along with Castle Rock Ambulance and Green River Police Department, responded to a structure fire on the 700 block of Shoshone Avenue in Green River.

Upon arrival, GRPD officers and fire command witnessed active flames coming from the roof of a home. Officers quickly evacuated nearby residents to ensure their safety.

“GRFD’s Engine 2 arrived within minutes, and firefighters launched an aggressive offensive attack, entering the home and locating the fire in an upstairs bathroom. Additional support from Engine 22 and Tower 2 helped crews extinguish the blaze from outside,” GRFD said in a Facebook post.

GRFD said thanks to the quick call to 911 and the rapid response from first responders, the fire was contained and surrounding homes remained undamaged. While the house itself is considered a loss, most of the contents inside are believed to be salvageable.

GRFD’s Bill Robinson emphasized the importance of early action.

“The occupants of the home acted quickly to call 911 and get out, which allowed fire crews to focus on containing the fire and protecting nearby homes and residents,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it’s believed to have started in the upstairs bathroom.