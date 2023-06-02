Showers and Thunderstorms With a High Near 58

Weather Story

Temperatures will be cooler again today, dropping to slightly below seasonal normals. Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread again today. Locally heavy rain will continue to be the main threat from this activity. Flooding will be possible through Saturday, with today as the best chance for the heaviest rain.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 58. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the evening.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.