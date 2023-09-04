Showers and Thunderstorms With a High Near 63

Weather Story

Showers will increase across areas west of the Divide this morning, eventually spreading east of the divide by midday. Locally heavy rain will be possible, with the heaviest rain possible over northern portions. Showers will end across the area late tonight.

Today

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 63. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 77.