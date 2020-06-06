Showers and Thunderstorms with a High Near 64

Weather Story

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are expected today, with the main hazards being strong winds.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 64. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday

Scattered showers before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Scattered rain and snow showers before 11pm, then scattered snow showers between 11pm and midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday

A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 82.