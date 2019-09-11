Showers & Thunderstorms with a High of 58

A strong Pacific upper level weather disturbance, combined with a strong cold front, will continue to initiate the development of showers and thunderstorms today, along with significant rainfall. Strong thunderstorms in East Central Wyoming are possible. Precipitation in the mountains above 9000 feet will fall as snow with 2 to 5 inches of fresh snow accumulation expected through tonight in these areas.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. High near 58. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 69. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy.
