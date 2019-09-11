Showers & Thunderstorms with a High of 58

Today

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. High near 58. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.