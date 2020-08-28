Showing Appreciation for Troops by Serving Meals

GREEN RIVER — Two Green River residents are being thanked by the City of Green River for their help with the Wyomign National Guard troops who were doing grading work at the Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport earlier this month.

Cheryl Jensen and Irene Schiner took it upon themselves to serve meals to the 34 soldiers of the 133rd unit. Jensen said she comes from a military family and has always supported the military, and the meals were just a way to say thanks. She was told by the troops that their meals were MRE’s and she responded “that sucks”.

Jensen said she and Schiner decided to provide breakfast and lunch on the weekends the troops were working. They purchased breakfast burritos from the Hitching Post in Green River, and also served the troops French dips and chicken sandwiches, and of course, Cheryl’s awesome cookies.

Jensen said she is “so proud of the airport in Green River” and was glad to help out.

Green River Mayor Pete Rust thanked Jensen and Schiner for their generosity.

“This is just another example of the great people that call Green River home and are always willing to help out,” Mayor Rust said.