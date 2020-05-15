Sibyl Love (January 6, 1942 – May 7, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS — Sibyl Love, 78, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Ms. Love was born on January 6, 1942, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Louis Boschetto and Rose Rio.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1960 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Ms. Love was employed by Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for many years as a bookkeeper and working in food service.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Ms. Love enjoyed spending time with her daughter in Pinedale, Wyoming, crafting, playing card games on her computer, her puppies and grand-puppies.

Survivors include one daughter, Jackiann Bross of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sons, John Love and wife Dawn of Green River, Wyoming; Jerry Love and wife Tami of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jim Love and wife Michal of Rock Springs; six grandchildren, Hayden Love; Haylee Love; Jordan Love; Dillon Love; Jesse Love, Chloe Love; eight “adopted” grandchildren, Tom Divine, Jena Shyrock, Jeritt Shyrock, Jessica Ballinger and husband Josh, Joron Ballinger, Morgan VanHoorebeke, Jack Hull, Max Hull; extended family, Jerry Cast; Jean Kahle, Jerianne Shyrock and husband Jeff; Rocky Cast and companion Misty Shassetz, Rikki Cast; Ray Cast; Kaycee Cast and wife Kayla, Braxton Cast as well as several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Louis Jon Boschetto, one brother in infancy, and one son-in-law, Jeff Bross.

Cremation will take place and services will be announced at a later date.

