Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar Welcomes Central Wyoming Women Authors

Join Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar in welcoming 5 talented Central Wyoming Women authors and learning more about their work!

WHEN Saturday, August 8th

1pm-3pm WHERE Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar

507 Broadway in Rock Springs







Sarah Schaff authors and illustrates children’s whimsical inspirational stories in rhyme, including her latest: When Heavens Gates Sprung Open Wide.

Mary Fichtner brings her award-winning stories of Rusty the ranch horse and his remuda, including Rusty Under the Western Skies and The Big Battle of Thunder the Smallest War Horse.

Gayle Irwin writes sweet pet-rescue romances including Rescue Road and pet stories for children that weave life lessons into them.







Debra Moerke offers the true story of her walk with God through obedience and forgiveness with her book: Murder, Motherhood and Miraculous Grace.

Neva Bodin will have copies of The Gift of a Goat devotional inspired by her grandkids goats, and the story of Bitzy Bunny, who was adopted by some strange creatures.

Darcie Gudger’s YA trilogy “Catch, Spin, Todd” will also be present!

ENTER TO WIN!

Stop in to give these ladies a Sweetwater County Welcome and get entered to

WIN WINE ICE CREAM just for coming! 🍷