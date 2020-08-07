Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar Welcomes Central Wyoming Women Authors

Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar Welcomes Central Wyoming Women Authors

Join Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar in welcoming 5 talented Central Wyoming Women authors and learning more about their work!

WHEN

Saturday, August 8th
1pm-3pm

WHERE

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar
507 Broadway in Rock Springs

Sarah Schaff authors and illustrates children’s whimsical inspirational stories in rhyme, including her latest: When Heavens Gates Sprung Open Wide.

Mary Fichtner brings her award-winning stories of Rusty the ranch horse and his remuda, including Rusty Under the Western Skies and The Big Battle of Thunder the Smallest War Horse.

Gayle Irwin writes sweet pet-rescue romances including Rescue Road and pet stories for children that weave life lessons into them.

Debra Moerke offers the true story of her walk with God through obedience and forgiveness with her book: Murder, Motherhood and Miraculous Grace.

Neva Bodin will have copies of The Gift of a Goat devotional inspired by her grandkids goats, and the story of Bitzy Bunny, who was adopted by some strange creatures.

Darcie Gudger’s YA trilogy “Catch, Spin, Todd” will also be present!

ENTER TO WIN!

Stop in to give these ladies a Sweetwater County Welcome and get entered to
WIN WINE ICE CREAM just for coming! 🍷

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Online Art Auction to Support Local Artists and the Green River Arts Council

Online Art Auction to Support Local Artists and the Green River Arts Council

How Does A FREE 55″ Smart TV Sound?

How Does A FREE 55″ Smart TV Sound?

2020 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show to Take Place in Rock Springs

2020 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show to Take Place in Rock Springs

Main Street Farmer’s Market is BACK

Main Street Farmer’s Market is BACK