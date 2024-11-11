Sidney Loyal Kendall (November 20, 1947 – November 8, 2024)

Sidney Loyal Kendall was born on November 20, 1947 in Preston Idaho and was the first child of Loyal and LaRue Kendall. He left his life on earth on November 8, 2024 at home after a short illness.

Sid grew up in Rock Springs along his five younger brothers. After graduating from Western Wyoming Community College in Reliance, he transferred to the University of Wyoming. He was drafted into the Army during the Viet Nam War and achieved the rank of E4 specialist before being discharged. After returning home, he worked for FMC as a surface operator and mechanic until his retirement in 2009.

Family was always the center of Sid’s world. His best times and adventures were with his brothers and parents. He was loved as the favorite uncle by two generations of kids in the Kendall clan and always made the time he spent with them special and fun. Sid watched over our campfires and was the lead voice in our campfire chorus during our summer family camping trips. Words that family use to summarize Sid include: Ray Bans, t-shirts, 501 Jeans, Levi’s Jacket, music, playing the air guitar, The Beatles, blue Fords, and a tooth pick in his mouth, and a Bud bottle for a microphone.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sid had a love of music. His favorite was anything rock ‘n’ roll, especially The Beatles. He loved to sing along with the radio or anyone else. Sid was also known for his lifelong love of catsup, which began at an early age. In his world, there were not many foods which were not improved by the addition of catsup. He was a huge Cowboy Joe supporter and an avid football, basketball and NASCAR fan. In the Kendall family, hunting season is a special time of the year. Sid mostly hunted with family members and was always pleased if he was able to harvest his game with his black widow bow.

Sid leaves behind a brokenhearted family including his brothers Dennis (Mary Ann), Merlin (Barbara), Marvin (Barb), Dean (Susan) and Clair (Cindy) Kendall, as well as 14 nieces and nephews and all of their children.

Sid will be welcomed into heaven by his father and mother Loyal and LaRue, as well as many aunts, uncles, and his nephew Spencer.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2024 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services.

Military honors and interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

In honor of Sid, please wear your Wyoming Cowboys and Beatles t- shirts and jeans.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.