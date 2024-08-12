Sign up for Johnny Mac’s 8th Annual Cornhole Tournament

Sign up for Johnny Mac’s 8th Annual Cornhole Tournament

Mark your calendars for Johnny Mac’s annual cornhole tournament brought to you by 307 Cornhole and Johnny Macs Good Time Tavern.

WHEN

August 17th
TEAM CHECK INS @ 11AM
BAGS FLY AROUND NOON

WHERE

Johnny Mac’s Good Time
2012 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs

$60 per team

This year, Bad Joker Brewing Company and Jmac will be pouring and playing. Sign ups are located at either of the two establishments. This will be a 32 team bracket so don’t wait to sign up!!! Also, Street Meats will be serving food for the day!!!

