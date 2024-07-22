Sign up for Lemonade Day!

Calling all child entrepreneurs. TRN Media’s Annual Lemonade day is BACK and we want you to sign up! Lemonade Day is just the way it sounds…it’s one day where we invite anyone and everyone to put up a lemonade stand and we will promote it. The best part? It’s FREE!

TRN Media staff will stop by the first four stands to sign up and broadcast live showcasing the location. One to two kids can even jump on the radio with us. All other stand managers can come to our TRN studios and record a PSA promoting their stand. We will advertise the date and place a map with each location on Facebook so the community can visit each stand.

WHEN

August 9th

10 AM – 2 PM

To Enter:

Email lemonade@sweetwaternow.com with the child’s name, age, and location of the stand and we will email your “starting a business” packet.

The deadline to sign up is 8/7.

This event is made possible by Mandros Painting and Commerce Bank of Wyoming.