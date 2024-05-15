Sign-up for the 2024 Staying in Motion Foundation Playing Fore Possibilities Golf Tournament

Playing Fore Possibilities Golf Tournament 2024

Staying in Motion Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Rock Springs, WY whose mission is to help children and adults with physical disabilities by providing dynamic opportunities, fostering community support, and promoting healthy living. The organization was founded by Ashlee Lansang, a local Physical Therapist and owner of In Motion PT. Ashlee recognized a need for persons with physical disabilities to overcome adversity with support and equipment, allowing them to live each day to the fullest.

The proceeds of the event will be donated to the Staying in Motion Foundation to be used towards the foundation’s pillars: individual assistance, community equipment, community engagement, and collaboration in Rock Springs.

SHOTGUN SCRAMBLE

WHEN June 23rd

8 AM WHERE White Moutain Golf Course

1501 Clubhouse Dr, Rock Springs

Save a $100 register before June 1st

PRIZES

Many hole prizes

including a chance to win $10,000!

Sponsored by Zeke Pivic and Tegler & Associates

DONATION OPPORTUNITIES

$600 Eagle (Team & Hole Sponsor) after 6/1/24 $700

$400 Birdie (Team Entry) after 6/1/24 $500

$250 Par (Hole Sponsor) after 6/1/24 $300

Last year the Staying in Motion Foundation raised enough money to donate the Vertacat accessibility cart to the City of Rock Springs and the White Mountain Golf Course. It is a remarkable invention designed specifically for golf but versatile enough to be utilized in various activities. In addition to the Vertacat cart, the Staying in Motion Foundation also purchased two accessibility swings, which were also thoughtfully donated to the City of Rock Springs. These swings have found their new homes in Garnet Park and North Park, providing children and adults of all abilities with a fun and inclusive way to enjoy the outdoors. The swings are designed to accommodate users of different sizes and abilities, ensuring that everyone can experience the joy of swinging and soaring through the air.

Staying in Motion Foundation have funds set aside to help any organizations and individuals looking for assistance with either athletic adaptive equipment or adaptive needs! For Scholarship information click here!